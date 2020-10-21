U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Barberton shooting

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 39-year-old man wanted for a shooting in Barberton early Wednesday morning.
Barberton police said Randall Simmons II shot a 31-year-old man outside a home in the 300 block of Wunderlich Avenue around 7:45 a.m.
EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Simmons was arrested in Akron shortly after the shooting.
He is currently being held at the Summit County Jail on outstanding warrants and parole violations.
Barberton police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
