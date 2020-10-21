Wayne County man indicted for murder of elderly Orrville resident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Grand Jury has indicted a man for the murder of Edwin “Shorty” Eberle, 81.
Ricky Ball, 54, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft.
Orrville police said Eberle’s body was found inside a home in the 600 block of West Market Street on Oct. 12, a day after family members reported him missing.
On Oct. 13, U.S. Marshals arrested Ball on a passenger bus on I-80 heading to Toledo.
“This is a heinous murder of an 81 year old member of a quiet law abiding community. As the entire Orrville community mourns, we are committed to bringing justice to the victim’s family," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Ball is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Oct. 28.
