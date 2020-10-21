Who shot and killed Cleveland brothers Domenique and Delvonte King? Their family members want justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Janet Foster said it’s a nightmare that she can’t get away from.
“At night, I still don’t sleep. I’m scared," she said.
On July 30, she was at her Cleveland home on Walden Avenue when her two sons, Domenique and Delvonte King were murdered in the driveway.
Detectives said one brother was seated in a Jeep and the other brother was outside the vehicle when two men wearing masks approached them and fired multiple shots.
They drove away and there have not been any arrests, which is devastating to the family.
“I mean it’s just unspeakable. How do you move on from that? We’re trying, we’re trying," said Pamela King, the brothers' grandmother.
“I still have this emptiness that’s hard to fill," said Foster.
Outside the home where they were gunned down, there’s a growing memorial for the brothers.
Family and friends continue to raise awareness about their murder.
“These two boys need to not be forgotten, at all. You should never forget. They need to be seen every day and not forgotten," said Mary Earnheart, a family friend.
There’s a $2500 Crime Stoppers reward for information but the family has raised several thousand dollars more to add to it. They’re hoping someone will come forward soon.
“I can’t imagine losing two sons like she did and no justice yet. We need these people to be apprehended," said King.
Friday, October 23, the family will hold a fundraiser for the King brothers at First Place and Event Multipurpose Center.
The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. and is located at 16536 Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights.
