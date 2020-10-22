Akron police arrest 28-year-old man on domestic violence, weapons charges

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday morning after a violent altercation with his family.
Jackie Mitchell is facing multiple charges after police responded to allegations of gunfire in the family home, located near the 2200 block of 7th St. SW, police said.
Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrived to the home around 10 a.m.
The victim told police Mitchell assaulted her, pointed a gun at her and shot inside their home.
Police said she was injured but did not require hospitalization.
Police said officers found bullet homes in the home, which was consistent with the victim’s story.
Mitchell fled after jumping from the front porch of the home, but officers caught him. He was placed under arrest.
Weapons were found in the home and seized by officers, police said.
Mitchell was charged with domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, weapons under disability, possession of defaced firearm and resisting arrest.
Mitchell also had a parole violation, police said.
Police took Mitchell to Summit County Jail upon arrest.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.