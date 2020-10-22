Akron police, medical examiner investigate shooting death of man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Medical Examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.
A statement from the coroner said the man, whose identity is not yet released, was found shot around 4:45 p.m. near the 1400 block of Seward Ave. in Akron.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died.
This story will be updated.
