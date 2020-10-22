2 armed men carjack woman at Brooklyn’s Ridge Park Square

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gun point by two men Wednesday, according to Brooklyn police.
Officers said this happened around noon outside of Cold Stone Creamery at Ridge Park Square in the 4800 block of Ridge Road.
The victim told police when she walked out of the restaurant, the men pulled her to the ground with her hoodie and one held a gun to her head.
The carjackers then drove off in her grey Kia Sorento.
The victim’s purse and phone were also in her car.
Brooklyn police said the victim’s boyfriend tracked the vehicle with GPS and followed it on Denison Avenue, but lost it.
