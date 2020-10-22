Attorneys can’t agree on plea deal for man charged in 2017 death of Bedford teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At a hearing Thursday for the man charged in connection with the drowning death of a Bedford teenager in 2017, neither side could agree on a plea deal.
Daniel Baldwin, 44, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children for the death of Jalen Wise, 15.
Wise drowned in Tinkers Creek in Bedford in July of 2017.
Baldwin is accused of taking Wise and some other boys to Tinkers Creek without Wise’s mother’s permission.
Three days after Wise went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.
Baldwin’s trial is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 22, 2021 before Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner.
Baldwin remains out on bond.
Wise’s family said they will see this case through until the very end.
“I’m just tired of my mom hurting. We just want answers. We want justice,” said Alana Wise.
