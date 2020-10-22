Cleveland man murdered outside West side pizza restaurant, after car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old outside a pizza restaurant early Wednesday.
According to Cleveland police, Angelo Catala and the suspect were involved in a car accident in the 7000 block of Lorain Road around 2:30 a.m.
After the accident, both men pulled over and got out in the parking lot of Nunzio’s Pizzeria.
Officers said the men argued in the restaurant parking lot and the suspect then shot Catala, before driving away.
Catala ran inside the restaurant where he collapsed.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There is no description of the suspect or his vehicle.
