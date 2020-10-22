Cleveland permits restaurants to keep extended outdoor dining areas through June 1, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the state, the City of Cleveland is now permitting restaurants to keep their extended dining areas through June 1, 2021.
Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration passed the legislation for their Outdoor Dining Temporary Expansion Areas program on Wednesday.
The program was “implemented to allow restaurants to operate safely and responsibly during the pandemic, utilizing exterior spaces outside of restaurant facilities," the city said.
“The City of Cleveland is committed to ensuring that we support our business community during these difficult times and is developing the rules and regulations for the businesses who will seek permitting as part of this extension,” according to the city.
The city said leaders will examine the specifics of the winter program over the next several weeks to determine feasibility.
“The winter season presents unique operational concerns due to the unique conditions that the winter season demands,” the Mayor’s office said. “Therefore, the administration will carefully evaluate winter expansion requirements. Our goal is to ensure that our residents are safe and our businesses have the support they need to thrive.”
