Cleveland Police search for suspect who stole portable generator and cooler from Spectrum truck in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said officers are searching for the suspect who stole a portable generator and an igloo cooler from a Spectrum truck from Tremont.
According to the report, the suspect forced open the rear door of the Spectrum truck that was parked on the 500 block of Literary Road around midnight on Oct. 12.
The suspect took the portable generator and igloo cooler, got in a white pickup truck, and drove off, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photo of the suspect’s truck:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this theft.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.