101 defendants charged with federal crimes under Operation Legend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attorney General William P. Barr and U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced an update on Operation Legend’s success Wednesday.
Operation Legend covers major cities in eight states, including Cleveland, according to an Attorney General and U.S. Attorney release.
Federal charges were brought on 101 defendants in Cleveland, including 59 defendants charged with narcotics-related offenses, 38 charged with firearms-related offenses and four defendants charged with other violent crimes.
Nearly 5,500 people have been arrested since the project began on July 8, 2020. Around 1,124 were then charged with federal crimes.
The release said 276 of those arrests were for murder.
Over 2,000 firearms and $7.3 million in drug proceeds were seized under Operation Legend, according to the release.
