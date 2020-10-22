101 defendants charged with federal crimes under Operation Legend in Cleveland

101 defendants charged with federal crimes under Operation Legend in Cleveland
Operation Legend covers major cities in eight states, including Cleveland. (Source: Gray Media)
By Avery Williams | October 22, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attorney General William P. Barr and U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced an update on Operation Legend’s success Wednesday.

Operation Legend covers major cities in eight states, including Cleveland, according to an Attorney General and U.S. Attorney release.

Federal charges were brought on 101 defendants in Cleveland, including 59 defendants charged with narcotics-related offenses, 38 charged with firearms-related offenses and four defendants charged with other violent crimes.

“Thanks to the hard work of all those involved in our collaborative law enforcement partnership, we have now charged over 100 defendants in Cleveland under Operation Legend. Among those charged are career criminals, heroin and fentanyl traffickers, felons with rifles and other high-powered weapons, carjackers, bank robbers and many more. We will continue to pursue these violent criminals and drug traffickers until everyone in Cleveland can live safely and peacefully.”
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman

Nearly 5,500 people have been arrested since the project began on July 8, 2020. Around 1,124 were then charged with federal crimes.

The release said 276 of those arrests were for murder.

Over 2,000 firearms and $7.3 million in drug proceeds were seized under Operation Legend, according to the release.

Operation Legend seized over $7.3 million worth of illegal drugs since July 8. (Source: WOIO)

