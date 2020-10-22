Do you know who drives this SUV? Cleveland Police say they are suspected of shooting out 2 cars with BB gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for an SUV and the driver inside suspected of being involved in a criminal damaging incident.
Police said the windows of two cars were shot out with a BB gun at the intersection of West 58th Street and Herman Avenue on Oct. 11.
Investigators said video surveillance cameras showed a white SUV driving slowly through the intersection heading west on Herman Avenue.
When the SUV stopped for a few seconds as it approached the intersection, the video captured a popping sound before the SUV drove off, according to investigators.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos from the surveillance video:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this criminal damaging.
