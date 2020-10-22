'Don’t let up’: Dominoes demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can spread in new Ohio Department of Health commercial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video promoted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during Thursday’s briefing demonstrates how quickly the coronavirus can spread among the population.
“We can’t let this situation continue to domino out of control,” the governor said.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 5,161 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 190,430 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
An additional 2,425 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday since Wednesday; a record-high spike for a single 24-hour period.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.