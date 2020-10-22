Euclid police search for man who sexually harassed two female Walmart employees

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually harassed two female Walmart workers Tuesday morning.
Both women told police that a customer walked up to them around 8 a.m., asked sexually explicit questions and asked if they wanted to see his penis.
The man came up to the women separately, police said.
One of the victims said the man told her he would return and “snatch her up,” police said.
He grabbed the other employee by her wrist and tried to pull her into an isle without cameras, police said.
The suspect is around 6′ feet. He has a tattoo on the side of his face and between his eyebrows.
Police said he left the store in a black 4-door Nissan.
Please contact Eastlake Police Department at (440) 951-1400 if you recognize this person.
