Fiery crash on I-77 shuts down traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car burst into flame on I-77 south after a single-car crash Thursday morning, according to the Broadview Heights Police Department.
The crash occurred just south of the Route 82 exit around 7:30 a.m. and snarled traffic for south-bound commuters.
The driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, according to Broadview Heights police, who responded to the call.
The Brecksville Fire Department put out the fire, but the department would not release further details on the crash Thursday morning.
