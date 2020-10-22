Fiery crash on I-77 shuts down traffic

The driver got out of the car before it caught fire, but the crash snarled traffic during the morning commute.

The Brecksville Fire Department responded to a car on fire on south-bound I-77 just south of SR 82 shortly after 7:30 this morning. (Source: SOURCE: Broadview Heights police facebook)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | October 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 11:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car burst into flame on I-77 south after a single-car crash Thursday morning, according to the Broadview Heights Police Department.

The crash occurred just south of the Route 82 exit around 7:30 a.m. and snarled traffic for south-bound commuters.

The driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, according to Broadview Heights police, who responded to the call.

The Brecksville Fire Department put out the fire, but the department would not release further details on the crash Thursday morning.

