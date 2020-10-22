19 First Alert Weather Day Friday: Storms will produce heavy rain and strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday.
What does that mean?
We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we know the weather will have a big impact on your day.
Perhaps it might even cause you to change or alter your plans.
Most of Friday will actually be quite nice, but don’t let your guard down.
With highs reaching the mid and upper 70s on Friday, many of you will be spending the day outside.
Please listen out for thunder.
Scattered storms will move into the region after 4:00 PM.
Some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.
If you choose to get outside tomorrow and enjoy the warmer weather, and I encourage you to do so, please have plans to run inside if you hear thunder.
If you’re outdoors and you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning.
Storms will move out of the 19 News viewing area by midnight or so.
In the wake of the storms, much colder air will move in for the upcoming weekend.
