19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms develop Friday afternoon; some will produce strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an absolutely beautiful afternoon we had!
If you enjoyed today’s warm weather, I think you’ll really enjoy most of tomorrow.
Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s Friday afternoon.
Talk about an incredible day for late October!
Unfortunately, tomorrow afternoon will not be quite as nice as this afternoon.
We are forecasting scattered storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly between 4:00 PM and midnight.
Some storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.
The storms will move out overnight, allowing much colder air to move into the region.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Saturday morning.
Cold air will linger through the weekend.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 50s.
Brr!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.