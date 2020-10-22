Record-high 2,425 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours; Cuyahoga County approaching highest threat level

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 5,161 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 190,430 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine remarked on the latest COVID-19 surge and was joined by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, during Thursday afternoon’s briefing.
“I thought I was safe, and I was wrong,” the former New Jersey governor described. “I took my mask off, and I left it off for the time I was inside the White House gates. Soon after I began to feel the freight train of symptoms.”
The governor’s briefing on Thursday came as Ohio set another record-high number of cases reported in the last 24 hours, totaling 2,425 new infections.
“It does not seem that we even started to get to a plateau,” Gov. DeWine said.
Each Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health releases the latest COVID-19 threat level map.
Additional Northeast Ohio counties have been classified as “Red Alert Level 3” on Oct. 22, including Lake and Geauga counties.
Cuyahoga County has been placed on the “watch list” for approaching the color-coded system’s highest level, with social gatherings continuing to be a problem, the governor said.
Only 1% of Ohio’s population currently lives in a “yellow” county, according to the system’s data.
An additional 11,006 cases and 311 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 17,682 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 3,657 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
