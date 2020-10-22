Great Lakes Brewing taps Christmas Ale; coronavirus changes ‘First Pour’ event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a Cleveland tradition since 1992; the tapping, pouring, and drinking of the first batch of Christmas Ale.
“One of the biggest traditions for Cleveland is the First Pour,” says Adam Ritterspach of Great Lakes Brewing Company. "It’s kind of the unofficial start of the holiday season.”
Coronavirus has changed that tradition. The brewery won’t have lines in front of the building with people celebrating the First Pour event.
“It’s going to be very different this year," says Ritterspach. "Ever since the pandemic hit, we have to make sure we keep our customers and our staff safe.”
Revelers will have to make a reservation and Great Lakes has limited the amount of people inside along with all the other precautions against COVID-19.
But Ritterspach still expects everyone to drink up the experience.
"It’s all about being together and enjoying the beer together and I think it’s going to be a really celebratory, fun day.”
For the first time, Great Lakes has canned Christmas Ale, available in the gift shop along with the bottles on Friday.
Doors open at 10 a.m. on Thursday for this year’s First Pour event.
