How to apply for The Salvation Army’s Christmas Distribution program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a little over a week left to sign up for The Salvation Army’s Christmas Distribution program.
Those interested can sign up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 through Oct. 30 by calling their local Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center.
The program provides bags of food to all and toys to households with children 12 years old and younger.
Register by calling your local location:
- The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps, 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 - Phone: 216-249-4334
- The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps, 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105 - Phone: 216-341-1640
- The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps, 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 - Phone: 216-631-1515
- The Salvation Army Temple Corps, 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 - Phone: 216-692-1388
- The Salvation Army West Park Corps, 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 - Phone: 216-252-3593
Those approved for Christmas assistance can pick up their food and toys at the location they registered on Dec. 17 and 18.
To apply, you need a photo ID, a birth certificate or current medical benefit card for each child 12 years old and younger in your household and copies of your county benefits, heap application and school records.
The Salvation Army’s Christmas Distribution program helped over 1,972 families and gave toys to 4,541 children in 2019.
