Investigators: No new evidence indicating others involved in 2016 death of Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its review of the 2016 death of Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron.
In conclusion, the Ohio BCI announced on Thursday that "there was no new incontrovertible evidence discovered indicating other persons may have been involved in the death of Bryon Macron.”
Investigators are expected to discuss the review during a press conference in Medina on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
19 News will live stream the update.
Macron left his Ivandale Drive home in December 2016 en route to the township’s administration building, according to investigators.
After Macron failed to show up to a meeting that morning, his office, which appeared to be ransacked as if a struggle occurred inside, was checked by staff.
Blood was also found in the office.
That same afternoon, Macron’s car was found in a public parking lot used for Chippewa Lake.
His decomposing body was found months later by a kayaker in Chippewa Lake in February 2017.
The Medina County corona noted there was alcohol present in Macron’s system and there were six stab wounds discovered in his body; none of those are believed to be the sole factor in the Lafayette Township trustee’s death.
A captain with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said Macron was facing financial debt at the time of his death.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.