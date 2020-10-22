It’s a boy! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces naming contest for new baby giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe calf on Oct. 13, weighing 150 pounds and standing 6 feet tall at birth.
And it’s a boy!
Zoo officials are asking the public to help name the giraffe calf, who was born to mother Jhasmin and father Bo.
Votes for one of three names can be cast online or by visiting the zoo in person.
- Kendi - Meaning “loved one”
- Nuru - Meaning “light”
- Zuva - Meaning “day” or “sun”
“By helping us name our newest giraffe calf, you are also supporting our conservation partners in their efforts to protect giraffe populations in Africa," Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar said.
The giraffe population is estimated to be less than 80,000 globally.
Voting will conclude on Nov. 5 at midnight.
