Jarvis Landry battling through broken rib

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some things hurt worse than others. Like one particularly vicious hit that Jarvis Landry took from the Colts a couple of weeks ago, the one that left him crawling towards the sideline.
It broke a rib. But it didn’t break his consecutive-games streak. He was back out there against the Steelers on Sunday.
“That hit actually broke one of my ribs,” Landry said during a zoom meeting on Thursday. "So I’m still kind of dealing with that, playing through that.
“It hurts, it hurts, but depending on the play, at times it’s bearable.”
And yet the streak continues. 102 straight and counting. In seven seasons, he’s never missed a game.
“That’s the player that Jarvis is,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s why he’s a leader on this football team. He gives a great example to all the guys.”
“It’s crazy, when you get guys on the team willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, to give us any chance to win” linebacker Mack Wilson said. “It’s crazy. It’s something you can’t even put into words.”
“It’s big,” guard Joel Bitonio says. “Jarvis is a tough dude. For him to go out there and battle through those things is a testament to him.”
Landry isn’t alone. A lot of guys are banged up. And pushing through, to keep this team on track.
“It’s Cleveland,” Landry says. “It’s blue collar, whatever it takes. We have that mindset, that mentality here, and the guys come and show that each and every day.”
