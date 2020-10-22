Local company develops technology to combat COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine a device made in Ohio that can make COVID 19 disappear more than 99.9 percent of the time.
Well think no more because that is just what the Diversey “Moon Beam 3” does.
Developed and created in Middleburg Heights, Ohio by the Daylight Medical company the “Moon Beam 3″, is designed to eliminate dangerous bacteria and viruses of virtually all kinds including COVID 19.
“Now with Covid-19. We kill that virus in seconds”, that’s what Gary Enos the president of Daylight Medical says.
The disinfection applications that make up the “Moon Beam 3” can identify and eliminate the coronavirus in four seconds according to research.
Since 2015 Daylight Medical has been on the frontlines of creating proven medical devices that detect hidden dangerous pathogens.
“We are extremely proud that it is here in Middleburg Heights and it’s out of Ohio and it’s technology going around the world”, Enos proudly proclaimed.
With a price tag a little over $31,000 dollars, the "Moon Beam 3″ has captured the attention of hospitals, EMS services and some transportation services.
Locally Southwest General and University Hospitals are purchased units. Meanwhile the Middleburg Heights Fire Department claim their employees feel more relaxed having it’s ambulance crews escorting patients in a vehicle completely sanitized by the “Moon Beam 3” within a matter of seconds.
“The use of this for 90 seconds in the back of the rescue squad protects our people as well as the next patient coming into the back of our ambulance”, says John Desmarteua, the Assistant Fire Chief in Middleburg Heights.
Daylight Medical is convinced that the UV-C system that it uses was just tested against a live strain of COVID-19.
The results were outstanding and far from ordinary.
In less than five seconds, Diversey MoonBeam3 destroyed the virus with a 99.9999% reduction, making it the first and only 254nm UV-C system proven against COVID.
