Man found dead in East side field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers found the body of a man lying in a field on Cleveland’s East Side Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called around 1 p.m. to 2506 E. 111th St. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the body may have been dumped at the location.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The victim has not been identified, and police say suspects are “unknown.”
