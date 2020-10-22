North Royalton City Schools announce they will move to all remote learning starting next Tuesday

As Mondays are currently remote learning days in the District, beginning Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the North Royalton City Schools will be moving to all remote learning for grades PK-12. In addition, any class changes that were to be made in grades K-8 beginning Monday will be put on hold. Your child will remain with their current teachers. While we will be delaying our move to have K- 8 students return to five days of in-person instruction, we will continue to work on a revised plan that will allow for the safe return of all of our students to the classroom. We will continue to monitor the data and cases in our county and area to assure that bringing in students five days a week will not be contrary to the health and safety of our students and staff. Your building principals and teachers will communicate with you prior to Tuesday to notify you of the remote student schedules that will be in place as well as any materials that need to be picked up from the classrooms.