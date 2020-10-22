Northeast Ohio Weather: Few showers this morning then we enjoy a warm afternoon as we surge into the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not a repeat of yesterday morning, but we will have a few showers, and possibly, a thunderstorm along the lakeshore the first half of the morning. This is along a warm front that is tracking through today. It is going to be a warm afternoon as temperatures rise to at least around 70 degrees. Many will be in the 70s. I’m going to keep it mostly cloudy due to plenty of high clouds. I’m keeping a close eye on the satellite because the amount of sun we see today will determine how warm it will get. A clear sky in the forecast tonight and it will be warm as well. We only drop to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning.