Oberlin College: 6 positive COVID-19 cases on campus

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin College announced Tuesday that four students, one faculty member and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Six people are positive in total.
Those who tested positive are in quarantine at the Hotel, according to a statement.
The college urged people to answer their phones as contact tracing is conducted.
The statement said the university is partnered with the Lorain County Public Health Department.
“Out of nearly 7,500 COVID-19 tests administered on campus since August, only 13 had come back positive prior to today,” Oberlin President Carmen Twillie Ambar wrote in the statement.
