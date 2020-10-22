Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 7 states

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated map of the COVID-19 travel advisory Wednesday with seven states listed.
Individuals traveling to Ohio from the seven states are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to states with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to states with high positivity.
The advisory applies to Ohio residents returning to the state from one of the listed areas, as well as Ohio tourists.
