Ohio Education Association urges Gov. DeWine to further fund schools amid COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Education Association is asking Gov. Mike DeWine to release money from the state’s “rainy day fund” to aid schools as they fight COVID-19 in the classroom.
The Ohio Education Association called for more leadership from Gov. DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Department of Education.
"While OEA appreciates the importance of local control in many educational decisions, the current piecemeal district-by-district approach fails to protect some students and educators from unacceptably dangerous conditions in their classrooms, truly putting lives at risk. Ohio must do better,” Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Association President, said in a statement.
The Ohio Education Association statement said the “rainy day fund” contains 2.7 billion dollars, and educators need that money to follow Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines.
The Ohio Education Association statement also said the United States Senate needs to pass a COVID-19 stimulus package.
