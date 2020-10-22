Ohio Education Association urges Gov. DeWine to further fund schools amid COVID-19

The Ohio Education Association is asking for more leadership and funding at the state and national level. (Source: Ohio Education Association)
By Avery Williams | October 22, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 7:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Education Association is asking Gov. Mike DeWine to release money from the state’s “rainy day fund” to aid schools as they fight COVID-19 in the classroom.

The Ohio Education Association called for more leadership from Gov. DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Department of Education.

"While OEA appreciates the importance of local control in many educational decisions, the current piecemeal district-by-district approach fails to protect some students and educators from unacceptably dangerous conditions in their classrooms, truly putting lives at risk. Ohio must do better,” Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Association President, said in a statement.

The Ohio Education Association statement said the “rainy day fund” contains 2.7 billion dollars, and educators need that money to follow Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines.

Ohio’s educators want nothing more than to be in their classrooms with their students, but only when it is safe, and our members are doing everything in their power to meet the educational and health and safety needs of all of their students, both in-person and remotely. Unfortunately, the scope of what local district leaders and educators can do is quite limited, especially given the budget crisis currently facing our state’s school districts. Only the state and federal governments can provide the direction and funding needed to implement the measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 right now.
Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Association President

The Ohio Education Association statement also said the United States Senate needs to pass a COVID-19 stimulus package.

