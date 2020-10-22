Reward upped to $50,000 for tips leading to arrest of Lester Eubanks, man convicted in 1966 murder of teen girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted murderer has been doubled.
The reward now stands at $50,000 for tips that lead directly to the capture of Lester Eubanks.
Eubanks, now 76 years old, was convicted in 1966 of murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener, of Mansfield.
A judge sentenced Eubanks to death, but his punishment was commuted to life in prison in 1972.
In December 1973, Eubanks walked away from his jail handlers while at a Columbus-area shopping center. His supervisors allowed him to shop unescorted with other inmates as a reward for good behavior.
Eubanks failed to return and has been on the run ever since.
Investigators said Eubanks is estimated to be approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes. It’s believed that he has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his right arm.
Eubanks may be using the alias “Victor Young.” He was recently featured on an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2.”
Anyone with information about Eubanks' location is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.