Secretary of State LaRose says Russian, Iranian election interference efforts did not impact Ohio voters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reassured Ohio voters in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday evening.
LaRose referenced a FBI report that concluded Iran and Russia obtained voter registration information with the goal of interfering in the 2020 general election.
LaRose said voter registration information is public record in Ohio, so there is no way for it be hacked.
“The good guys have to be right everyday, the bad guys only have to be right once,” LaRose said. “And that’s why we are constantly vigilant to protect the integrity of our elections.”
LaRose said this situation is being monitored federally by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.
Ohio has led the nation in protecting its citizens cybersecurity, LaRose said.
“This kind of thing is something that we don’t stand for,” LaRose said. “These are enemies of the United States of America that are trying to illegally interfere in our election.”
LaRose said we cannot stand for foreign adversaries meddling in US elections and gave suggestions on how to combat the interference.
LaRose suggested Ohioans report false election information here.
“Make your voice heard, be a voter,” LaRose said. “That’s what they don’t want you to do, and that’s what you must do.”
