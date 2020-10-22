Strongsville parents express concern over school district’s decision to switch back to in-person learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, all students who didn’t opt for full-time remote learning returned to class five days a week.
This comes as Cuyahoga County reached level three on the state’s health alert system.
Since the decision was made, some parents have been worried.
We spoke to two moms who didn’t want to be on camera, but still wanted to express their concerns with the district’s decision.
“When I heard that decision was made, I was furious because it went against everything they sold us and told us,” one mom told us.
This Strongsville mom says she was happy with the district’s hybrid learning model because it cut down the risk of her child catching COVID-19.
She says the district’s decision to do full-time classes was irresponsible.
“And now is not the time to make decisions that go against medical professionals, so I’m absolutely furious and sick to my stomach that I’m sending my child to a place that is not deemed safe by the county board of health,” she added.
There’s even an online petition urging the Strongsville City Schools to return to remote learning. It has more than 400 signatures.
Parents have flooding our inboxes with pictures of crowded hallways during passing periods and a lack of social distancing outside schools.
Another parent we spoke with says the lack of social distancing at the schools is appauling.
“It also makes for further inevitable disruption of their learning because it’s only a matter of time before an outbreak happens and they have to quarantine and/or shut down,” said Katie, Strongsville parent.
We sent the photos of that parents sent us to the district and they sent back a statement saying:
“We have developed comprehensive plans and procedures in all of our district buildings to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. we are continually monitoring situations and areas where adjustments may be made, such as between period transitions at our high school. We encourage families who have concerns to reach out to their building principal, so that we may collaboratively work through any perceived issues.”
Both moms we spoke with are hoping the district will reverse their current decision and go back to hybrid learning.
