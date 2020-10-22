Suspected gunman still on the loose after Monday afternoon argument escalates on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help identify the suspect of a shooting that happened on the City’s West Side on Monday afternoon.
Police said a male was shot in the 1900 block of West 32nd Street around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 19.
According to the report, a witness told police two males were arguing at that location when she heard the shot but didn’t see the shooting.
Surveillance cameras captured two males outside and the suspect getting into a newer black 4-door sedan that drove down Penn Court, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos from the surveillance video:
Call Detective Zola at (216) 623-2755 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you witnessed the shooting, can identify the suspect, or have any other information on this felonious assault.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.