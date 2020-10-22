Tri-C to offer free COVID-19 testing Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College is offering first-come, first-served coronavirus testing for free Thursday on the Metropolitan Campus.
Thanks to a partnership between Tri-C and Care Alliance Health Center, tests will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local residents and Tri-C students, faculty and staff are eligible for testing.
Testing will be offered every Thursday through Nov. 19 and will rotate between Tri-C campuses, including Eastern Campus in Highland Hills, Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland, Western Campus in Parma and Westshore Campus in Westlake.
Asymptomatic people can get tested, and no appointment is needed.
Metropolitan Campus is located at 2900 Community College Ave.
Call 216-317-1250 or click here for more details.
