Twinsburg teachers have inside story of what is happening in your kids' school buildings during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is nothing typical about a day of school these days.
In some districts, that could mean a full remote schedule while others are using a hybrid plan to cut down on the number of students in the building.
And still, others have brought all their students back into the classroom.
In any of those cases, the experience is not typical.
Carla Saluan is an eighth-grade teacher in the Twinsburg district. On days her students are in class, she has them up out of their seats for some social-distanced stretching, along with conversation; a stress-breaking routine she calls it for students she knows are living a new normal.
“The social and emotional health is what we’re most concerned about,” she said.
Allison Doyle teaches second grade in the district, included in a group of younger students who go to school each day, but as part of much smaller class sizes.
“Anxiety for kids who have anxiety is a little bit higher. Everything is different,” she said.
Saluan’s eighth graders are on a hybrid plan. The missing social aspect will stay top of mind, but she’s encouraged that students at this age are taking some ownership of what happens in the class room.
“They’re all rising to the occasion. They’ve taken on the role of student facilitators, and tech savvy as they are, they’ve been asking can we try this and that’s amazing,” Saluan said.
Second-grade students can hold their own with the tech piece, but it’s the little things that are missing, and those little things can make up the whole world of a second grader, Doyle believes, who is looking for interaction.
“This isn’t how a 7-year-old acts. I can’t high-five my friends. At recess I am wearing mask,” Doyle said.
And Doyle said that frustration does not end with the young people in her classroom. She says social distancing keeps her from being that connection some really young students sometimes need.
“It breaks my heart to think that we can’t do the things we normally do. We can’t cuddle up on the rug together to partner read. We normally sit knee-to-knee and read together and we can’t do that,” she said.
With older students who have grown past that kind of interaction in the classroom, Saluan believes missing that daily face time takes it’s toll.
“Building a relationship through a computer screen is a little challenging. I really like being hands on and seeing them in class,” she said.
And both teachers admitted the new normal has added hours and stress to their day.
“I think that overall, it’s exhausting to try and keep in this rhythm,” Saluan said.
“I will never again take for granted what normal is. I am tired of the fact that I can’t do what, as a teacher, I want to do,” Doyle added.
