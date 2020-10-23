Akron Police search for hit-skip driver who fatally struck 64-year-old pedestrian

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the driver who killed a man with their car in a Friday night crash is on the loose, and investigators need help bringing them to justice.
Lt. Michael Miller said officers were sent to the area of South Arlington Street and East Exchange Street for a crash involving a pedestrian around 8:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man lying unresponsive in the roadway, according to Lt. Miller.
The Lieutenant said the victim was walking across the street when a car going south on South Arlington Street struck him.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Miller.
His name is being withheld until he is positively identified and his family has been notified.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is reportedly conducting the autopsy.
Lt. Miller said the car drove off after the crash.
The make and model of the suspect car is unknown, however, Lt. Miller said it is believed to be gray.
According to Lt. Miller, traffic investigators are working to identify the driver and it appears speed was a factor in the crash.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip if you know the driver or have any other information on this hit-skip.
