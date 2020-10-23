Akron shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man died and a 24-year-old woman is injured after both were shot in an Akron apartment Thursday night.
Akron police responded to the incident around 10:40 p.m. Officers went to Joy Park Homes, located near the 1200 block of McMillian Circle, police said.
The male victim, whose identity is not yet released, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds.
The female victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by EMS, police said.
Akron detectives are investigating the shooting.
Police haven’t identified any suspects or made an arrest.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Please call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with any tips.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS with information.
Tips can be sent through text by sending a message to 274637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.