Arnold Schwarzenegger strolls the streets of downtown for statues after having heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Terminator is in The Land!
If you thought you saw him walking around downtown Cleveland, your eyes didn’t deceive you.
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared on social media that he was a patient at the Cleveland Clinic for an aortic valve replacement surgery to go along with his new pulmonary valve from his last surgery.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," Schwarzenegger said.
Schwarzenegger stopped for a photo op at the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of the Cuyahoga County Court House, the Jesse Owens statue on West Lakeside Avenue, and the Abraham Lincoln statue behind the Board of Education building on Mall A.
He also thanked the Cleveland Clinic, every doctor, and every nurse who cared for him.
