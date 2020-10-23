Browns TE Austin Hooper sidelined after having surgery for appendicitis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Browns confirmed tight end Austin Hooper won’t play in the second round of the Battle of Ohio on Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy.
The 25-year-old underwent surgery on Friday after being diagnosed with appendicitis, the Browns reported.
However, Coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn’t expect Hooper to “be sidelined for long.”
“He’s in good spirits,” Stefanski said. “Obviously we’ll miss him but we’ll hold down the fort until he gets back.”
Hooper has racked up 22 catches for 205 yards so far this season.
Stefanski said the Browns will rely on Harrison Bryant, David Njoku, and Stephen Carlson while Hooper heals.
Bryant and Njoku have 13 catches, 133 yards, and two touchdowns between them this season.
