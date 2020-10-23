Cleveland Cavaliers score points in the community with Greater Cleveland Food Bank drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers, along with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Ohio National Guard, are making some fans in the community happy.
“This is definitely a blessing,” said Brigette Owens, who brought her young daughter. “I wanted her to come to see what it wash all about, helping people out.”
“There are so many people who need this right now and I’m one of them,” says James Stevenson, an Air Force veteran. "And I really do appreciate this.”
“We’re going to feed 1,000 families today," said Nic Barlage, Cavs President of Business Operations. “Ever since the pandemic has hit, we’ve kind of turned Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a little bit of Cleveland’s community center, so today is just another opportunity for us to give back and make an impact in the community here in Northeast Ohio.”
“Demand has skyrocketed and we’re working really hard to try reach everyone in our community who needs us," says Kristin Warzocha. of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
She said they’ve served 100,000 more customers this year, one-third who never needed food assistance before.
″We’ve served 407,000 Northeast Ohioans this year.”
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff helped out.
“If we don’t do it together, we can’t get it done and I think that’s something we can learn from,” said Bickerstaff. “Not basketball, not just here as we negotiate through these difficult times, dealing with the pandemic and all that’s going on socially, the only way we can do it right is to do it together.”
The event ran was held on Friday morning and afternoon.
