Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old boy
De'Von Edgerson (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 23, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 11:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find a 14-year-old boy who went missing from the 11300 block of Melba Avenue.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said De’Von Edgerson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a du-rag, and was carrying a red and black Puma backpack.

According to Sgt. Ciaccia, Edgerson has a history of depression, aggression, and is bipolar.

Edgerson’s mother fears he is suicidal, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.

Call police if you see him or know where he may be.

De'Von Edgerson (Source: Cleveland Police)

