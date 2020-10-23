Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find a 14-year-old boy who went missing from the 11300 block of Melba Avenue.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said De’Von Edgerson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a du-rag, and was carrying a red and black Puma backpack.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, Edgerson has a history of depression, aggression, and is bipolar.
Edgerson’s mother fears he is suicidal, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Call police if you see him or know where he may be.
