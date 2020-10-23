Death of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron closed, for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson addressed new developments in the 2016 death of a Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Prosecutor Thompson opened the conference by saying this, “There was no new, incontrovertible evidence discovered indicating other persons may have been involved in the death of Bryon Macron.”
Thompson said after many conspiracies and rumors were run down and the case was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, it was concluded that no-foul play had a role in the disappearance and death of the Lafayette Township Trustee.
Macron went missing in December 2016.
His body was discovered submerged in Chippewa Lake in February 2017 by a kayaker.
An autopsy concluded there was no water in his lungs and that the six cuts on his body did not cause his death.
19 News previously reported that Macron’s office was ransacked, and blood was found there and inside his car parked at the lake.
The case is now closed.
“No evidence, no blood, no tissue, no DNA, no fingerprints, no footprints, no witness, no statement. Nothing has ever identified another individual as being in that building, in that car or at that scene," Prosecutor Thompson said.
But Prosecutor Thompson said the case will be reopened if new credible evidence is found.
