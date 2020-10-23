19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms move in Friday evening, some will be strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be beautiful out there right now, but things will change tonight.
Low pressure will move northeast across the central Great Lakes Friday evening, dragging a cold front through our area.
Storms will begin to develop around 4:00 PM.
Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and hail the size of quarters.
A weak, brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM, mainly west of I-71.
The storms will wind down by 10:00 PM or so, giving way to hit or miss showers through the overnight hours.
In the wake of the storms, temperatures will slowly fall into the low 40s by Saturday morning.
A ridge of high pressure will build southeast across the Great Lakes through the weekend, bringing us pretty quiet weather.
Unfortunately, it will be quite chilly this weekend.
Highs will only top out in the upper 40s on Saturday and in the mid 50s on Sunday.
Most of the weekend will be dry, but a few hit or miss showers are possible early Saturday morning.
