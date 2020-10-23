19 First Alert Weather Day: On the temperature roller coaster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Some sun early then afternoon and evening showers and storms. Gusty Southwest winds with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Rain and thunder ending with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40ss.
Saturday night: Fair but chilly with lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night: Showers developing with lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Periods of Rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
