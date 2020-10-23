19 First Alert Weather Day: On the temperature roller coaster

19 First Alert Forecast - 10/23/2020
By Jon Loufman | October 23, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 4:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Some sun early then afternoon and evening showers and storms. Gusty Southwest winds with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Rain and thunder ending with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40ss.

Saturday night: Fair but chilly with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday night: Showers developing with lows in the upper 40s.

Monday: Periods of Rain with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

