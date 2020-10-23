Former Wooster City Schools music teacher accused of having sex with a student, faces 2 counts of sexual battery

Though I am, frankly, frustrated and disgusted by what, if proven true, would be the single most egregious act I have ever experienced as a professional, my heart breaks for the alleged victim, a student. As educators, we are in a position of authority and power over our students. There are no excuses for nefarious and intolerable actions of the kind that has been alleged has taken place and I will immediately file a notice with the Office of professional Conduct at the Ohio Department of Education, as required by Ohio law. 2020 has delivered enough challenges, to say the least. This though sickens me. I am at a complete loss and overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions; anger, grief, sadness, compassion, fear, and absolute astonishment.