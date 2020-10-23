Former Wooster City Schools music teacher accused of having sex with a student, faces 2 counts of sexual battery

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Wooster City Schools music teacher, Emily Patterson, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old male student and Patterson is facing two counts of sexual battery, Wooster Police said.
Police said the detective bureau conducted an investigation into the matter that consisted of interviewing those involved and extensively examining cell phone records. Upon completion of the case, the case was turned to The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
You can read the statement below from Superintendent Michael Tefs.
I am saddened beyond words to inform you that one of our former employees, Emily Patterson (Hired: 8/16/2012 and Resigned: 6/17/2020), will soon be arraigned on two counts (Felony 3) of sexual battery. Though I have yet to see the specifics of the investigation, the incident allegedly occurred on school property, and while she was an employee (Vocal Music) of our school system.
Though I am, frankly, frustrated and disgusted by what, if proven true, would be the single most egregious act I have ever experienced as a professional, my heart breaks for the alleged victim, a student. As educators, we are in a position of authority and power over our students. There are no excuses for nefarious and intolerable actions of the kind that has been alleged has taken place and I will immediately file a notice with the Office of professional Conduct at the Ohio Department of Education, as required by Ohio law. 2020 has delivered enough challenges, to say the least. This though sickens me. I am at a complete loss and overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions; anger, grief, sadness, compassion, fear, and absolute astonishment.
As this case works its way through the criminal justice system, I will provide you with updates as necessary to keep you informed. In the meantime, let’s please stay strong and united as the 500+ employees of this school district, especially during the Pandemic, you have been amazing and consummate professionals. The unconscionable action of one should not negatively reflect upon the rest of us.
Again, I am saddened and so very sorry to deliver this news to you today.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.