Gov. DeWine shares how millions in federal CARES Act funding will benefit Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak on Friday afternoon on how the state will dispense millions of dollars in federal funding.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.
In March, Ohio was allocated $1.26 billion as part of the federal CARES Act program. Gov. DeWine initially dispensed $350 million in funding to counties, municipalities, and townships in the fight against the coronavirus. An additional $650 million was made available to local governments at the beginning of October.
The following agencies will benefit from Friday’s announcement:
- Ohio law enforcement agencies, courts, victim service groups, probation and parole departments, and corrections facilities receive $4.6 million in grant funding
The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, and Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp.
