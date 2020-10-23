Gov. DeWine shares how millions in federal CARES Act funding will benefit Ohio

Gov. DeWine shares how millions in federal CARES Act funding will benefit Ohio
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Chris Anderson | October 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 1:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak on Friday afternoon on how the state will dispense millions of dollars in federal funding.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

19 News will live stream Gov. DeWine’s remarks.

19 News live streaming events

In March, Ohio was allocated $1.26 billion as part of the federal CARES Act program. Gov. DeWine initially dispensed $350 million in funding to counties, municipalities, and townships in the fight against the coronavirus. An additional $650 million was made available to local governments at the beginning of October.

The following agencies will benefit from Friday’s announcement:

  • Ohio law enforcement agencies, courts, victim service groups, probation and parole departments, and corrections facilities receive $4.6 million in grant funding

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, and Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.