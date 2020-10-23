Kamala Harris to be in Cleveland Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will campaign in Cleveland on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
Harris is rescheduling a visit to Northeast Ohio that was canceled earlier this month after two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Ohio on Friday. President Donald Trump will travel to Ohio on Saturday, the AP reports.
The candidates are converging on the traditional bellwether state as polls show that Ohio’s 18 electoral votes are up for grabs.
Trump won the state by 8 percentage points in 2016, but polls show a tight race with Democratic nominee Joe Biden with just 11 days to go before the election.
