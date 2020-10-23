Myles Garrett ready for rematch with “great young talent” Joe Burrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Only one quarterback in the league has thrown the ball more times than Joe Burrow this season ... Carson Wentz.
Not coincidentally, Wentz is also the only quarterback who’s been sacked more times.
Burrow has been sacked 24 times in six games, which puts him on pace for 64, which, yep, is even worse than the 56 Tim Couch endured in his rookie season.
The Browns, you remember, accounted for three of Burrow’s sacks back in Week 2, and while most say that Burrow doesn’t play like a rookie, there has to be tendencies that Myles Garrett sees on tape.
″I mean, yeah, but if I tell you now, and he sees it, he’s going to change that," Garrett said with a laugh.
Well, we know this: Burrow likes to spread it around, and will have to, now that star running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out with a foot injury.
“What’s unique, not only in the amount of three WR personnel groups, but they’ll use four and even five (wide receivers), which is a little unique,” defensive backs coach Jeff Howard said.
The Browns will be without a key weapon in their own passing attack. Tight end Austin Hooper was scheduled to undergo an appendectomy on Friday.
But back to that Thursday night in Week 2. Garrett had one of those three sacks that night, and has racked up six more since then.
Surely this is a game, and a quarterback with a mere six NFL starts under his belt, that a defensive player of the year candidate can feast on.
“It’s his first year in the league, and he’s gotta work through things, then at the end of the year figure out what he can work on,” Garrett said. "He may be able to correct it before the end of the year, depending on how special a player he is. We’re treating him as a great young talent. He has a great arm, good accuracy.
“He’s a talented guy.”
