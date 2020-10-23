National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to release 6 limited edition Ohio State bobbleheads

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to release 6 limited edition Ohio State bobbleheads
Ohio State's Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Woody Hayes, Michael Thomas and Brutus Buckeye are memorialized in bobbleheads. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently released the collection. (Source: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Avery Williams | October 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 7:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you Ohio State’s biggest fan?

A bobblehead connoisseur is giving fans a new opportunity to show their support: Ohio State Buckeyes limited edition bobbleheads.

Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said the newly-released Ohio State bobbleheads commemorate the long-standing loyalty of the university’s fanbase.

The six bobbleheads will feature Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Woody Hayes, Michael Thomas and Brutus Buckeye.

The bobbleheads' arms are positioned in a way where it appears they are performing the famous O-H-I-O chant.

“We’re excited to release this unique Ohio State Buckeyes O-H-I-O series for fans to add to their bobblehead collection,” Sklar said. “The O-H-I-O chant is one of the most notorious in all of college sports and a staple of the Ohio State gameday experience, and we think fans will love these new bobbleheads.”

The bobbleheads cost $35 plus $8 for shipping.

The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.

Purchase here.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.