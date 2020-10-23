National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to release 6 limited edition Ohio State bobbleheads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you Ohio State’s biggest fan?
A bobblehead connoisseur is giving fans a new opportunity to show their support: Ohio State Buckeyes limited edition bobbleheads.
Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said the newly-released Ohio State bobbleheads commemorate the long-standing loyalty of the university’s fanbase.
The six bobbleheads will feature Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Woody Hayes, Michael Thomas and Brutus Buckeye.
The bobbleheads' arms are positioned in a way where it appears they are performing the famous O-H-I-O chant.
“We’re excited to release this unique Ohio State Buckeyes O-H-I-O series for fans to add to their bobblehead collection,” Sklar said. “The O-H-I-O chant is one of the most notorious in all of college sports and a staple of the Ohio State gameday experience, and we think fans will love these new bobbleheads.”
The bobbleheads cost $35 plus $8 for shipping.
The bobbleheads were manufactured by FOCO.
